VERIVERY shows off their trademark synchronization in 'G.B.T.B' dance practice

VERIVERY has dropped their dance practice for "G.B.T.B".



"G.B.T.B." is the title song of their album 'FACE US', which is the third of the group's 'FACE it' series. After their 'You' and 'Me' albums, VERIVERY have finally reached hope with 'US' featuring the message, "Our own new world."



The boys show off their trademark synchronization in the choreography, pulling off every move perfectly in sync. Check out the video above.

