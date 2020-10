Lovelyz has dropped more posters for their upcoming 'Deep Forest' concert.

We already had Kei and Jin, and now we also have Soojung, Jiae, Yein, Baby Soul, Jisoo, and Mijoo. Just like Jin and Kei, the girls are going for serene, forest-princess vibes.

'Deep Forest' will take place on October 18th at 3PM KST, and air through OTT's 'Seezn' and IPTV's 'OllehTV' in Korea, and through MyMusicTaste's 'MMT Live' everywhere else.

Check out the posters below.