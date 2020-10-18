NCT continues to raise anticipation for 'From Home' MV with new concept teaser images

NCT is less than a day away from releasing their next music video!





On October 18 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled concept teaser images for "From Home," a track off of their 2nd full-length album 'Resonance Pt.1,' which was released back on October 12. Each teaser shows a different member of the "From Home" unit - Taeil, Yuta, Kun, Doyoung, Renjun, Haechan, and Chenle - in the stylish yet casual outfits they will be seen wearing when the music video drops.





Meanwhile, the music video for "From Home" is set for release on October 19.





Check out the teasers below!







