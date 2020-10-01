R&B singer Bumkey covers BLACKPINK's hit 'How You Like That'

Bumkey has covered BLACKPINK's hit track "How You Like That".
In the cover video, the R&B singer reveals his own rendition of the song by the YG Entertainment girl group and transforms it into his own style, and he takes on each of the 4 members' lines and raps solo. Bumkey recently released the track "COVID-19" last month for fans during social distancing.
Watch Bumkey's cover of "How You Like That" above, and check out the original by BLACKPINK below.
