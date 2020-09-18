Bumkey asks what you want to do in 'COVID-19' MV

Bumkey has dropped his music video for "COVID-19".



In the MV, Bumkey spends time at home social distancing, making the most of it by camping and hanging out at home. "COVID-19", written by Bumkey and SuperBee, is about coming up with what to do with someone you love after the pandemic is over.



Watch Bumkey's "COVID-19" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.