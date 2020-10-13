Ko Ji Yong's son Seungjae of 'The Return of Superman' is ready to enroll in elementary school next year + shows his creative, artistic side

On the October 13 broadcast of MBC's 'What Is Study?', former Sechskies member Ko Ji Yong and his wife Heo Yang Im appeared as this week's guest clients, asking the education experts to examine their sonSeungjae's studying habits.

On this day, Ko Ji Yong revealed that Seungjae, who greeted viewers as a bright and talkative baby just a few years ago on 'The Return of Superman', is now 7 years old already! He'll be enrolling in elementary school starting next year.

Particularly, Seungjae's mother said, "We are doing our best to prepare him for elementary school, but school these days is very different from what it used to be like back in the day. I'm also a working mom, so I'm often late when it comes to information on these things."

Throughout the show, the education experts examined Seungjae's strong suits, such as his English skills and his creative, artistic side, as well as his weak suits like his stubbornness, his anxiety toward elementary school, etc. To see some of Seungjae's unique art projects, watch the video above! For more of Seungjae's home-study session with his mom, check out the clips below.

