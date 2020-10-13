4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Refund Sisters to have their debut stage on this week's 'Show! Music Core'

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on October 14, Refund Sisters will be having their official debuting stage this weekend on the October 17 broadcast of MBC's 'Show! Music Core'!

The girl group will be performing their debut single "Don't Touch Me" for this debut stage, unveiling the song's choreography for the first time ever! It looks like this Saturday will be full of Refund Sisters, from 'Show! Music Core' at 3:40 PM KST to this week's broadcast of 'Hangout With Yoo' at 6:30 PM KST!

Don't miss out!

  1. Refund Sisters
0 855 Share 80% Upvoted
Black Swan, RaNia
Black Swan Goodbye Rania tracklist
17 hours ago   7   929
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
3 days ago   143   42,444

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND