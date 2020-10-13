Refund Sisters to have their debut stage on this week's 'Show! Music Core'

According to media outlet reports on October 14, Refund Sisters will be having their official debuting stage this weekend on the October 17 broadcast of MBC's 'Show! Music Core'!

The girl group will be performing their debut single "Don't Touch Me" for this debut stage, unveiling the song's choreography for the first time ever! It looks like this Saturday will be full of Refund Sisters, from 'Show! Music Core' at 3:40 PM KST to this week's broadcast of 'Hangout With Yoo' at 6:30 PM KST!

Don't miss out!

