Kim Hyun Joong releases sentimental teaser images for his 2nd full album 'A Bell of Blessing'

Singer/actor Kim Hyun Joong has released sentimental new teaser images for his 2nd full solo album, 'A Bell of Blessing'!

In his teaser images, Kim Hyun Joong captures the mood of fall while roaming a forest, also taking a calming walk on the beachside. Set for release this October 19 at 12 PM KST, Kim Hyun Joong's 'A Bell of Blessing' contains a total of 11 tracks including his title song "A Bell of Blessing", Korean versions of his past Japanese singles "I'm a Million", "This Is Love", and "Pure Love", plus more. 

Just ahead of his 2nd solo album comeback, Kim Hyun Joong will be spending time with his fans via his very own online concert, airing live on October 17. 

What kind of music do you want to hear from Kim Hyun Joong this time around?

