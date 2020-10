The soon-to-debut new boy group DRIPPIN continues to follow the promotion schedule and teased another track from their debut album 'Boyager.'



October 23 at midnight KST, Woollim Entertainment's new boy group teased the track "Nostalgia." Just as the title, the track gave off a nostalgic vibe of the retro pop tune.

DRIPPIN will be releasing more teasers until their debut on October 28 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come, and don't miss out on their debut!