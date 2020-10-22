Legendary group Epik High announce their comeback and tenth full-length album

The epic hip-hop group Epik High announced their comeback through a clip leaving a message to their fans.

The group is making a comeback since they released their EP 'Sleepless in __________' back in March 2019. Epik High will be coming back with their tenth full-length album in January of 2021.

At the beginning of the clip, the words "Dear," is typed but then deleted. A new phrase, "How have you been?" is typed into the black screen as if the group is talking to an old friend. You then see a montage of the group working in the studio.

Many fans are excited about the legendary group's return as they will come back in January 2021. Don't miss out on any of the teasers as more information will be released soon.



