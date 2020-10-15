Woollim Entertainment's rookie boy group DRIPPIN gears up for debut with a promotion schedule for their 1st mini album 'Boyager'

Woollim Entertainment's rookie boy group DRIPPIN is ready to embark on an epic voyage, with a promotion schedule for their debut mini album 'Boyager'!

The rookie boy group's epic debut journey is set to begin this October 17 with the the members' first set of concept photos, followed by more image teasers, a concept trailer, prequel teasers, etc. DRIPPIN plan on debuting this coming October 28 at 6 PM KST, kicking off their official promotions.

Meanwhile, DRIPPIN consist of various former 'Produce X 101' contestants, including former X1 member Cha Jun Ho.



