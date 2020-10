It's almost time for TXT to release their mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'!

On October 23 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled a highlight medley teaser giving a preview of all the tracks in their mini-album. The boys also show their fun characters as they appear in various settings that were seen before in other teasers.

TXT plans to release more teasers and will return with 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26. So stay tuned until their release!