ATEEZ reveal a mysterious teaser for their new KakaoTV reality, 'ATEEZ Fever Road'

Ready for some exclusive new spoilers on ATEEZ's story universe?

The boy group will be starring in an upcoming new KakaoTV reality series titled 'ATEEZ Fever Road', where the members must take on the challenge of solving various clues and mysteries left behind by an unknown figure from 2 years ago. The reality show will feature new developments in ATEEZ's story universe, as well as never-before-seen details from the group's 'Diary Film', which signaled the beginning of their 'Fever' series earlier this year. 

'ATEEZ Fever Road' premieres next week on October 26 at 12 PM KST only on KakaoTV! The show will air every Mondays and Thursdays afterward, for 4 weeks. 

I am ready for it!

