AB6IX would like to 'Salute' you in a brand new set of handsome, majestic concept photos!

In the group's 5th set of comeback images, the AB6IX members return to their charismatic, regal concept of four royal princes. Particularly in their group photo, the members pose as if gathered together for a family portrait painting.

AB6IX's comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Salute' is now just a little over a week away, scheduled for November 2 at 6 PM KST!