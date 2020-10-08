0

Former X1 members Kim Woo Seok & Lee Eun Sang reveal teaser images for project single collaboration

Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang have revealed teaser images for their project single collaboration.

The former X1 members are taking on a natural, fall concept for 'Memories', and the first teaser set features Kim Woo Seok solo. 'Memories' is dropping on October 14 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang's collaboration track.

