The EVERGLOW ladies are out to take over the city in 'La Di Da' MV teaser

EVERGLOW have just dropped a fierce MV teaser for their comeback title track, "La Di Da"!

First, the MV teaser begins in black and white, showing a rainy day in a dark and dreary city. The EVERGLOW members then make an appearance one by one in stunning black and red outfits, hinting at a city-wide takeover from the inside out.

Meanwhile, EVERGLOW's comeback title track "La Di Da" fuses electronic pop with elements of retro pop. The girls will be returning this September 21 at 6 PM KST with the release of their 2nd mini album, '-77.82X-77.29'. Can't wait!