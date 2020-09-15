BDC (Boys Da Capo)'s Hong Seong Jun faces himself in mysterious new concept trailer

BDC (Boys Da Capo)'s Hong Seong Jun is next up in the trio's ongoing 1st mini album comeback concept trailers, sparking further mystery with his cryptic teaser film!

Following his fellow BDC member Kim Si Hoon yesterday, Hong Seong Jun also appears in a dark room, where he's playing a game of chess against himself. Then, when one of the Seong Jun's touches a blue chess piece, he himself turns entirely blue.

BDC's full comeback with the release of their 1st mini album 'The Intersection: Belief' is scheduled for this coming September 23 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for even more clues in BDC's puzzling blue storyline!