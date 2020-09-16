7

Stray Kids unveil MUPLY special MV teaser for their title track "Back Door"

Stray Kids successfully unveiled their latest album repackage 'IN生' as they released new music "Back Door".

Previously, they released the MV for the title track "Back Door". They have more in store for the fans as they release the teaser for the MUPLY Special MV.

Stray Kids show off their music as they give a short preview of the music video that gives off a different vibe than the original.

The MUPLY Special MV will drop on September 18 at midnight KST. So stay tuned and don't miss out on the special MV.


