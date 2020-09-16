SuperM prepare to drop their full album 'Super One' as they unveil individual teasers of member Taeyong

SuperM is getting ready for another promotion as they are scheduled to release their full album 'Super One' on September 25.

As previously reported, SuperM announced they will be promoting with two lead singles prior to their full comeback album release later in September. The group has already successfully released their two lead singles "100" and "Tiger Inside". Now, they're getting ready to come back with their full album.

On September 17 at midnight KST, the boy group released individual teaser photos of member Taeyong. In the teaser photos, Taeyong shows off his charismatic charms as he intently gazes into the camera. Within the five teasers, Taeyong also shows off various colors to his charms as he poses in different vibes.

SuperM's full album 'Super One' is set to release on September 25th. Take a look at their teaser pictures above and below while staying tuned in for more until the full release!