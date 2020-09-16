9

Posted by haydn-an

The countdown is almost over as TREASURE releases 'D-1' poster for their upcoming 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two'

YG Entertainment's rookie group TREASURE is continuing the countdown toward the release of their 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two'.

On September 17 at midnight KST, the boy group released a 'D-1' teaser poster for their new single. With just one day left until their first comeback, the boys are completed ready to show off their new album.

TREASURE's 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' contains two tracks total - it includes their title song "I Love You" and a B-side, "B.L.T (Bling Like This)".

The album drops on September 18 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned until the release!

I can’t wait 😭

