Music Video
MAMAMOO drop MV for special single 'Wanna Be Myself'

MAMAMOO have dropped their music video for "Wanna By Myself"!

In the MV, the MAMAMOO members appear in monocolored rooms from blue, yellow, pink, and green. "Wanna Be Myself" is meant as a special gift to fans who've been waiting for a comeback from the girl group, and it's about wanting to be yourself and love yourself no matter what. 

This marks MAMAMOO's first official group music release since their second full album 'reality in BLACK' in November of 2019.

Watch MAMAMOO's "Wanna Be Myself" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

1 day ago

For those who may not know: It's a CF song for Andar - a yoga/activewear/athleisure brand in South Korea.
They are currently models for that brand.

1 day ago

Vocal queens are back 💕

