HA:TFELT spends the night with a bunny in 'La Luna' MV

HA:TFELT has dropped her music video for "La Luna".

The MV follows HA:TFELT (Wonder GirlsYenny) and a stuffed bunny who keeps her company through the night. "La Luna" is a part of Amoeba Culture's 15th anniversary project album, and it's about being drawn to someone and spending time with them underneath the moon.

Watch HA:TFELT's "La Luna" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

