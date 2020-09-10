HA:TFELT spends the night with a bunny in 'La Luna' MV

HA:TFELT has dropped her music video for "La Luna".



The MV follows HA:TFELT (Wonder Girls' Yenny) and a stuffed bunny who keeps her company through the night. "La Luna" is a part of Amoeba Culture's 15th anniversary project album, and it's about being drawn to someone and spending time with them underneath the moon.



Watch HA:TFELT's "La Luna" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.