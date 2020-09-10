2

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Actress Shin Min Ah says comedian Kim Shin Young ghosted her?

AKP STAFF

Actress Shin Min Ah revealed comedian Kim Shin Young ghosted her.

On the September 10th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Shin Min Ah and 'Diva' co-star Lee Yoo Young featured as guests to promote the upcoming film. DJ Kim Shin Young shared a story about Shin Min Ah, saying, "About 10 years ago, I got an offer to host Shin Min Ah's fan meeting. At the time, I had a lot of stranger anxiety, so I said I couldn't. Shin Min Ah then came to the front of my house and said to me, 'We can start getting friendly from here on out.' I was so touched by her sweet words. No one believes my story though."

Shin Min Ah confirmed Kim Shin Young's story, explaining, "Ten years ago, I really wanted Kim Shin Young to MC for me, and she respectfully declined. That's why I went to see her. Afterwards, we contacted each other for a bit, and then she suddenly cut me off. I saw in the messages that her number didn't exist anymore. I wondered what I did wrong."

The comedian responded, "At the time, I developed severe anxiety, so I wasn't promoting. It ended up that way. It's a big misunderstanding. I had such a hard time back then. I'm so happy now."

'Diva' is a mystery thriller about diving queen Yi Young (played by Shin Min Ah) and her best friend Soo Jin (Lee Yoo Young) who get into a mysterious car accident that sets the course for suspicion and madness. It's slated to premiere on September 23 KST.  

  1. Kim Shin Young
  2. Shin Min Ah
0 1,525 Share 40% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND