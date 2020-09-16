11

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

LOONA drops cinematic teaser announcing their comeback in October

On September 17 at midnight KST, LOONA dropped a cinematic teaser announcing their comeback in October.

The teaser starts off with a digital clock showing the time at 11:59 PM, Seoul. The scenes continue to change with the sound of the countdown as it shows the time all across the world from Budapest, Paris, to London, Los Angeles until the screen returns to the digital clock showing 12:00 AM.

Many LOONA fans are excited about the news of the girl group's comeback. The teaser revealed the group will be back on October 19.

So stay tuned for more information and teasers to be released!

baekhyun-supreme-3 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

TBH LoonA has the most uniq GG concept(3rd-4th gen)and their music is so diverse. All of the members are all-rounders. They deserve more

0

helloracypeach44 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

Aishhhhhh... still a month away??? Yi dari so nyeooooo

