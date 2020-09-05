5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jay Park gives advice to women in 'Cosmopolitan' magazine interview

AKP STAFF

Jay Park gave advice to women in 'Cosmopolitan' magazine.


In an interview with 'Cosmopolitan', Jay Park talked about his compilation album 'Red Tape: H1GHR' and upcoming release 'Blue Tape: H1GHR', saying, "Compilation albums are difficult to do because there are so many songs and participants. I haven't been able to do it because I didn't even think about it, but we agreed to do it together with Sik-K's military enlistment [this past June]." 

The rapper continued, "I made 2 parts - Red Tape and Blue Tape - which includes our style, our abilities, and our burning passion that we haven't shown to the world yet. By comparison, Blue is more comfortable and easy for the public to listen to," adding, "It's really worth looking forward to. It should be sensational. It would be great if this album became a sensation, but I'm satisfied with just leaving a good song behind in Korean hip hop history."

On advice to women, Jay Park said, "You should have people beside you who don't pass out too many compliments and don't undermine you. It's not important whether someone makes a lot of money, buys nice things, and has a good car. It's important to have a good friend you can make a life together with."

Check out Jay Park's pictorial below!

idrawstuff23 pts 21 minutes ago 1
21 minutes ago

so basically he's calling us gullible, weak and materialistic. not surprising. i didn't think jay park was someone who respects women. dont know what qualifies him to give us "advice"

keep it to yourself jay

DPR Live, CL
CL & DPR Live tease upcoming collaboration?
2 hours ago   0   2,192
