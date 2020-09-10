Lee Jun Young (U-KISS' Jun) to star in upcoming Netflix series 'D.P.' alongside Jung Hae In

Lee Jun Young (U-KISS' Jun) is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series 'D.P.' alongside Jung Hae In.



On September 10, reports revealed Lee Jun Young has been confirmed for the series based on the webtoon by Kim Bo Tong. 'D.P.' depicts the abuse and human rights issues in the military and the Desert Pursuit team that arrests soldiers who have deserted the military.



Lee Jun Young is playing the part of a youth thrown into chaos as he joins the Desert Pursuit team, which also includes protagonist Jung Hae In.



Stay tuned for updates on 'D.P.'!