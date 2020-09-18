'Elle USA' October cover stars BLACKPINK play a classic game of 'Song Association'!

'Elle USA's latest October edition cover stars BLACKPINK couldn't pass up a chance to play a classic game of 'Song Association'!

The signature 'Elle' magazine game has been played by numerous other K-Pop stars including Jeon So Mi, TWICE, ITZY, MONSTA X, Stray Kids, and more. Now it's BLACKPINK's turn to see if they can get the record players inside their brains rolling!

Watch above to see what songs BLACKPINK came up with when given words like "Black", "Pink", "Turn", "Heart", "Line", "Kill", and more!