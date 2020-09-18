VIXX's Ken says hello & celebrates his first vacation during mandatory service

It looks like VIXX's Ken has received his first vacation break from his mandatory military service duties!

On September 19, Ken updated his Instagram with two selcas, writing, "2020.9.18 Fri. Salute!!!! #MyStarlightBabies #FirstVacation." In his selcas, Ken looks bright and healthy in his soldier's uniform, proudly showing off the nametag "Lee Jae Hwan".

Meanwhile, VIXX's Ken enlisted as an active duty soldier back on July 6. He is carrying out his mandatory duties as a member of the army's music corps.



