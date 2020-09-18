BTS release four more remix versions of their all English single 'Dynamite'

On September 18 at 1 PM KST, BTS released four more remixes of their single, "Dynamite"!

The four remixes consist of 'Slow Jam', 'Midnight', 'Retro', and 'Bedroom' versions of the popular song. Previously on August 18, the group also released the 'Acoustic', 'EDM', 'Tropical', 'Poolside' remix versions.

With 8 new remixes, fans have more to keep their ears busy. Each remix gives a complete makeover of the original track, making for a variety of moods for for any occasion.

The remixes can be streamed on various music streaming platforms and can also be purchased for download on BTS 'Dynamite's official site, here.