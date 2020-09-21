Co-ed idol group CHECKMATE makes their debut with EDM-inspired dance track 'Drum'

CHECKMATE has officially made their debut!



On September 21 KST, GRACE COMPANY Entertainment's new co-ed idol group CHECKMATE made their debut with their first single "Drum." The single is a moombahton-inspired EDM track with a strong rhythm and marching band instrumental, creating a unique sound signaling the group's beginning.



Meanwhile, CHECKMATE consists of three male members (Yongseok, Nason, and Noah) and two female members (Sieun and Suri).



Check out their debut music video "Drum" above!

