EVERGLOW has no time for haters in 80s electro-pop inspired 'LA DI DA'

The ladies of EVERGLOW have officially made their return!

On September 21 KST, the Yuehua Entertainment girl group released their 2nd mini album '-77.82X-78.29,' featuring title track "LA DI DA." The single is an uptempo track with an infectuous 80s retro electro-pop sound, with lyrics that confidently confront their 'haters.' The song is paired with a sleek, futuristic music video filled with sports cars, skyscrapers, and an energetic city nightscape.



Meanwhile, EVERGLOW will be celebrating the release with their fans on VLIVE through a comeback showcase at 8 PM on the same day. They will also be beginning their music show promotions on September 24 with Mnet's 'M! Countdown.'

Check out the music video for "LA DI DA" above!