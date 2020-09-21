11

Music Video
EVERGLOW has no time for haters in 80s electro-pop inspired 'LA DI DA'

The ladies of EVERGLOW have officially made their return!

On September 21 KST, the Yuehua Entertainment girl group released their 2nd mini album '-77.82X-78.29,' featuring title track "LA DI DA." The single is an uptempo track with an infectuous 80s retro electro-pop sound, with lyrics that confidently confront their 'haters.' The song is paired with a sleek, futuristic music video filled with sports cars, skyscrapers, and an energetic city nightscape.

Meanwhile, EVERGLOW will be celebrating the release with their fans on VLIVE through a comeback showcase at 8 PM on the same day. They will also be beginning their music show promotions on September 24 with Mnet's 'M! Countdown.'

Check out the music video for "LA DI DA" above!

Musically one of best comebacks in 2020. Taste! I do love that they weren't afraid of changing concept etc. Bravo!

Ooh I really like the sound of this. That is a catchy as hell chorus!

