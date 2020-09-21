6

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

The Boyz are coming for your hearts in dramatic MV for 'The Stealer'

The Boyz are back with their first release since winning Mnet's boy group survival program 'Road To Kingdom'!

On September 21 KST, the group released their fifth mini album 'Chase,' featuring title track "The Stealer."

"The Stealer" is a contemporary hip-hop track with an addictive sound and dramatic composition, with lyrics based on a tense chase to steal the object of their affection's heart. For the music video's choreography, the group has reunited with their 'Road To Kingdom' choreographer Baek Gu Young, making for another exhilirating dance performance.

Meanwhile, 'Chase' signals a new beginning for the group, whom has teamed up with a number of famous global producers like Kenzie, Coach & Sendo, and Andy Love on the album. Member Sunwoo has also contributed as a songwriter.

Check out the music video for "The Stealer" above!

intothewoodz12 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

oh my god

hello 911, i have been ROBBED

jesus fucking christ, i -

i dont have words

i will only say this: as of today i stan

xx-jenn-xx5,186 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

I'm pretty sure i died on this...yep...i did..this song is simply amazing!

