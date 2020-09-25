Bae Jin Young x Kim Yo Han have a lovely summer outing in 'I Believe' MV for '2020 Pepsi X Starship Heritage Project'

Bae Jin Young and Kim Yo Han have dropped their music video for "I Believe" for the '2020 Pepsi X Starship Heritage Project'.
In the MV, CIX's Bae Jin Young and WEi's Kim Yo Han have a lovely summer outing next to the beach. "I Believe" is an upbeat remake of Sung Si Kyung's 2006 hit of the same name, and the two are the latest to collaborate for the Pepsi and Starship project after Kang Daniel and Zico, VIXX's Ravi and GFriend's Eunha, and Rain and Soyu.
Watch Bae Jin Young and Kim Yo Han's "I Believe" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
