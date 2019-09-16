Soyou and Rain come together for Pepsi project single 'Beginning'

Rain and Soyou have released their collaboration single "Beginning"!

"Beginning" is the latest installment of Starship Entertainment's Pepsi music project, coinciding with the project's current 'The Love of Autumn' theme. With a sweet melody and a smooth R&B sound, the single evokes the soft and romantic mood of falling in love with someone during the fall season.



The music video plays as something of a drama and stars actor Jo Seung Hyun ('My Love From Another Star') and actress Seo Ji Hye ('My ID Is Gangnam Beauty'), as well as two 'Super Band' contestant favorites - singer/songwriter Jo Han Gyul and drummer Lee Si Young.





Check out the full music video for "Beginning" above!