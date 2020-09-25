28

Super Junior D&E see the room spin in 'No Love' MV teaser

Super Junior D&E have dropped their music video teaser for "No Love".

In the MV teaser, Donghae and Eunhyuk see the room spin and dance against a dizzying spiral. "No Love" is the title track of the duo's fourth special mini album 'Bad Liar', and it drops on September 28 KST.

Watch Super Junior D&E's "No Love" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

20 hours ago

I hate teasers. Just give me the song/mv already!

Sounds like a bop!

Sounds like a bop!

