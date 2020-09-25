Kim Chung Ha x Danish singer Christopher wait to connect in 'Bad Boy' MV teaser

Kim Chung Ha and Danish singer Christopher have dropped their music video teaser for "Bad Boy".



In the MV teaser, Kim Chung Ha and Christopher wait to connect with each other as something seems to be holding them back from each other. "Bad Boy" is about a relationship gone wrong, and it drops on September 28 KST.



Check out Kim Chung Ha and Christopher's "Bad Boy" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



