Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha only have a 'Bad Idea' is unit's dynamic debut MV

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha have officially made their unit debut!

On September 14 KST, the ASTRO unit released their debut mini album 'IN-OUT,' featuring title track "Bad Idea," the first unit to come out of the group. The concept for the album deals with the duality of good and bad memories, telling the bad moments to 'fade out' and the happier times to 'fade in.'

"Bad Idea" has a dark and sexy concept with a strong energy encapsulating the 'bad memory' aspect of the album. The song has a simple yet hypnotic drum and bass part rounded out by melodic guitar. The music video features the members experiencing a number of nightmares, interwoven with scenes of a sleek dance performance.


Meanwhile, Moonbin and Sanha will be greeting their fans at 8 PM the night of their debut through a special VLIVE broadcast.


3

9kings23 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

i love the song, mv and wardrobe

they are both my babies

moonbin is a god tho, and he can come scoop me up anytime no questions asked

1

butterjinwoo1 pt 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

This comeback is so amazing! I love the vibes on the MV so much. Congratulations Moonbin&Sanha for unit debut! ^^

