Stray Kids are ready for you to come inside in exciting MV for 'Back Door'

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids is back with new music!

On September 14 KST, the JYP Entertainment boy group unveiled their latest album 'IN LIFE,' featuring title track "Back Door." The single has been described by the members as a song they could not wait to release from long before it was even finished, feeling that they will receive an even bigger positive response from fans than they had with their previous title track "God's Menu."

While maintaining the visual and auditory fresh shock of "God's Menu," "Back Door" adds a more colorful acoustic effects to create a festive mood. The video matches the 'spicy flavor' of the song's sound with an exhilarating dance performance. 

Meanwhile, Stray Kids will be greeting their fans through comeback showcase 'ONLINE UNVEIL: IN LIFE' at 9 PM KST on the same night of the release.

Check out the music video for "Back Door" above!

skzbest147 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I love it, just like I thought i would. i'm gonna listen to it a million times probably

5

yilbong7 pts 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Stray kids are so cool. I mean their songs really sound like THEIR songs !! If you know what I mean... STAN STRAY KIDS FOR BRIGHT FUTURE

