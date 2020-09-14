36

9

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

GFRIEND to release Japanese versions of 'Crossroads,' 'Apple,' and select B-side tracks next month

AKP STAFF

GFRIEND will be releasing two Japanese single albums this October.

The news was confirmed on September 14 KST through the Source Music girl group's official Japanese-language social media accounts. The digital single albums, titled '回:LABYRINTH ~Crossroads~' and '回:Song of the Sirens ~Apple~,' are set for release on October 14 and October 21, respectively.

'回:LABYRINTH ~Crossroads~' will not only feature a Japanese version of previously released single "Crossroads," it will also include "Labyrinth," a B-side originally from the same album. Similarly, '回:Song of the Sirens ~Apple~' will feature Japanese versions of "Apple" and B-side "Tarot Cards."

Meanwhile, this is the first time GFRIEND has released Japanese music since their first Japanese full-length album 'Fallin' Light,' which was released in November 2019.

Stay tuned for more news about GFRIEND's upcoming activities!

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
2 2,455 Share 80% Upvoted

-3

roolinnie16 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

I kinda feel like kpop is slowly turning into pop is it just me

Share

1 more reply

Changsub
BtoB's Changsub flaunts his toned abs
43 minutes ago   1   631

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND