GFRIEND to release Japanese versions of 'Crossroads,' 'Apple,' and select B-side tracks next month

GFRIEND will be releasing two Japanese single albums this October.



The news was confirmed on September 14 KST through the Source Music girl group's official Japanese-language social media accounts. The digital single albums, titled '回:LABYRINTH ~Crossroads~' and '回:Song of the Sirens ~Apple~,' are set for release on October 14 and October 21, respectively.



'回:LABYRINTH ~Crossroads~' will not only feature a Japanese version of previously released single "Crossroads," it will also include "Labyrinth," a B-side originally from the same album. Similarly, '回:Song of the Sirens ~Apple~' will feature Japanese versions of "Apple" and B-side "Tarot Cards."



Meanwhile, this is the first time GFRIEND has released Japanese music since their first Japanese full-length album 'Fallin' Light,' which was released in November 2019.



Stay tuned for more news about GFRIEND's upcoming activities!