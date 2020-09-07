Allegory of DRIPPIN continues with debut teaser video for Kim Dong Yun

DRIPPIN has dropped another individual teaser video.

On September 8 KST, Woollim Entertainment unveiled the next video for 'Allegory of DRIPPIN', a series to introduce their upcoming rookie boy group. After revealing the video for Cha Jun Ho, this new clip features member Kim Dong Yun. According to the teaser schedule, the next member to be presented is Kim Min Seo.

This teaser, titled 'Inside a Box', continues the story left off from the last segment, 'The Door'. Stay tuned for the next teaser!