'Estee Lauder' officially presents Girls' Generation's YoonA as their new muse

Cosmetic brand 'Estee Lauder' has officially revealed their new muse.

As predicted, the new muse for 'Estee Lauder' is none other than Girls' Generation's YoonA. On the brand's official Instagram, two new posts present the idol-turned-actress already modelling for the products.

In the captions, 'Estee Lauder' wrote: "Estee Lauder's NEW MODEL, we present Girls' Generation member as well as actress YoonA. The meet between the evermore elegant and beautiful actress YoonA and Estee Lauder! We plan to reveal new pictorials and videos, so please look forward to them!"

The picture and the video feature YoonA and the brand's new product, a multi repair serum.

