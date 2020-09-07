13

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Netizens catch WM Entertainment's CEO shedding tears at Oh My Girl YooA's debut showcase

Netizens are talking about WM Entertainment's 'fatherly' CEO.

On an online community forum, netizens shared footage taken from Oh My Girl member YooA's solo debut showcase. Along with the other members of Oh My Girl, the CEO Lee Won Min of WM Entertainment sat in the front row to cheer for YooA.

By chance, when the camera was capturing them all at once, fans noticed that Lee Won Min was silently shedding tears. Although the exact reason is unclear, fans predict that he was crying because he felt emotional to see the first member of his girl group make a solo debut.

According to fans of WM Entertainment groups, the CEO has always known to be "rather emotional." Netizens who saw this scene commented: "OMG, he looks like a kind-hearted uncle", "Oh My Girl -- even the name of the group feel like a dad referring to his actual daughter T_T", "His emotional range is like Oh My Girl's songs", "#Don't_Cry_Won_Min", "Binnie sitting next to him also looks like she's getting emotional".

On September 7, YooA made her solo debut with her first mini album 'Bon Voyage'. What do you think of the debut?

If he was crying because he was proud of her then it's just cute as fuck.

There was a part in the interview section where she looked down at her members and instantly started crying at their expressions. What a refreshingly wholesome label.

