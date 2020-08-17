Upcoming boy group WEi's rapper Jang Dae Hyun puts his best face forward in 'Motivation' performance clip

OUI Entertainment's upcoming boy group WEi is continuing to raise interest before their debut!

On August 17 KST, the group unveiled a short introduction video for their rapper Jang Dae Hyun. The one-minute clip takes the form of a short music video, with the rapper performing a self-produced track entitled "Motivation." Prior to his addition to WEi, he previously released a number of solo tracks and was active as a member of 'Produce 101 Season 2' fan-made project group Rainz.

Meanwhile, WEi consists of seven members overall: Jang Dae Hyun, former 'Produce X 101' project group X1's center Kim Yo Han, former JBJ maknae Kim Dong Han, former 'YG Treasure Box' and 'Produce X 101' contestant Kang Seok Hwa, and 'Under Ninteen' project group 1THE9's Yoo Yong Ha and Kim Jun Seo. The group is slated to debut later this year.

Check out Jang Dae Hyun's video above!