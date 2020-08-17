7

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

C9 Entertainment gives update on Bae Jin Young's condition; status of group's future activities

C9 Entertainment has made a public statement regarding CIX's future activities, including an update on member Bae Jin Young's tarsal sprain, which led to the postponement of their previously scheduled comeback.

According to the August 17 KST statement, which was released in both Korean and English, Bae Jin Young has been receiving both medication and physical therapy, and while he will need additional rehabilitation, he should be able to return to dancing as soon as September 9.

While the agency had considered moving forward with the comeback with having Bae Jin Young seated, it was ultimately decided that it is worth postponing the comeback until he is able to perform in full health alongside the other members. Currently, they are hoping for an October comeback, which would align the new album with their scheduled fan meeting.

The agency also added that, with the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are unsure whether or not they will have to reschedule the fan meeting. However, they intend on making sure an October comeback happens regardless of when the fan meeting ends up begin.

The full English statement can be read below:

bxfangirl2221,148 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

I'm glad the company isn't rushing everything. They really do sound like a great company to work for and that takes really good care of their artists. Hope everything works out for them. Get well Jinyoung! 🙏

quark123958,216 pts 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

Props to C9 for not immediately making him jump into promotions. FIX are patiently waiting for the comeback.

