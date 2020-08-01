1THE9 members Yongha & Junseo officially join up with WEi, participate in 'OUI Go Up' recording

1THE9 members Yongha and Junseo have officially returned to their original label OUI Entertainment, after completing their project group promotions!

On August 12, a representative of OUI Entertainment confirmed with various media outlets, "Our label artists Yoo Yongha and Kim Junseo will be joining boy group WEi, and the two boys recently wrapped up filming an episode of 'OUI Go Up' with the other WEi members."

'OUI Go Up' is an ongoing, pre-debut web reality series starring OUI Entertainment's first official boy group, WEi. So far, the WEi members have been filming the series as 4 with Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Jang Dae Hyun, and Kang Suk Hwa, but it looks like fans will soon be able to all the completed WEi in 'OUI Go Up'!

New episodes of 'OUI Go Up' starring all 6-members of WEi are expected to air via YouTube some time in mid-August.