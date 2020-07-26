7

8

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SM Station unveils line-up for special album "Our Beloved BoA", featuring EXO's Baekhyun, Bolbbalgan4, Gallant and Red Velvet

AKP STAFF


On July 27, SM Station, SM Entertainment's digital music project, released a teaser image for special album 'Our Beloved BoA'. This special album features various artists covering BoA's top hits in celebration of BoA's 20th anniversary.


As seen from the teaser image, the album's line-up and song covered will include: 

#1. Garden In The Air - Baekhyun

#2. Atlantis Princess - Bolbbalgan4

#3. Only One - Gallant

#4. Milky Way - Red Velvet 

#5. Tree - SM Classics

Are you looking forward to this special album?

  1. BoA
  2. Bolbbalgan4
  3. Baekhyun
  4. Red Velvet
0 1,248 Share 47% Upvoted
misc.
12 K-pop Idols That Recommended "I Love You 3000"
36 minutes ago   0   1,537

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND