SM Station unveils line-up for special album "Our Beloved BoA", featuring EXO's Baekhyun, Bolbbalgan4, Gallant and Red Velvet





On July 27, SM Station, SM Entertainment's digital music project, released a teaser image for special album 'Our Beloved BoA'. This special album features various artists covering BoA's top hits in celebration of BoA's 20th anniversary.





As seen from the teaser image, the album's line-up and song covered will include:

#1. Garden In The Air - Baekhyun

#2. Atlantis Princess - Bolbbalgan4

#3. Only One - Gallant

#4. Milky Way - Red Velvet



#5. Tree - SM Classics

[#STATION]



['Our Beloved BoA']



#1. 공중정원 / BAEKHYUN

#2. 아틀란티스 소녀 / 볼빨간사춘기

#3. Only One / Gallant

#4. Milky Way / Red Velvet

#5. 나무 / SM Classics#보아 #BoA #Our_Beloved_BoA pic.twitter.com/maMcTkvKrV — SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) July 26, 2020

Are you looking forward to this special album?