J.Y. Park talks about the quarrel he had with Bang Si Hyuk over a pair of socks when they were roommates on 'Radio Star'

J.Y. Park appeared on MBC's 'Radio Star' and spoke about the time when he was roommates with Bang Si Hyuk, the founder of Big Hit Entertainment.



On August 12th KST, J.Y. Park appeared on 'Radio Star' and made netizens laugh as he talked about the quarrel he had with 'Hitman Bang', Bang Si Hyuk when they were rooming together in the United States back in 2003/2004.

J.Y. Park revealed that the quarrel was over a pair of socks and it happened when they were both in America trying to enter into the American music market.

He began the story stating, "The two of us went to America to enter the American market. We didn't have any money then. We both decided not to use company money. So we were living at a friend's house."





He continued to say, "We weren't able to sell any songs for almost a year so we were both on edge so we would argue over the smallest things. So we both had chores we were assigned to and Si Hyuk is one year younger than I am so he was in charge of doing the laundry. He told me before not to flip my socks inside out but I had my socks flipped backwards a few times. I think it was the second time or something and he said to me 'Stop doing this (flipping sock inside out) it's hard enough to do the laundry' as he got agitated."



J.Y. Park stated, "On that day, we were especially agitated because our song got rejected and they closed the door on our face. So Si Hyuk blew up on me. He said 'I told you not to do this to your socks!' and we began to argue."





The hosts were absorbed in this story as J.Y. Park continued to tell what happened next, "So Si Hyuk left the house. But where would he go? He just walked around the block and came back."

J.Y. Park revealed that he stayed in America thereafter while Bang Si Hyuk returned back to Korea. J.Y. Park made everyone laugh when he added, "Actually, I don't remember this incident too well. Si Hyuk told me recently and corrected me saying 'That's not how it went' but I forgot again. The story I just told you might be a distorted version too."



The host made the netizens laugh more as they stated that J.Y. Park and Si Hyuk were like newlyweds; They stated a lot of newlyweds fight over the flipping of the socks.

