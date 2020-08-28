SM Classics TOWN Orchestra's touching 'Tree' MV looks back at BoA's 20 years for 'Our Beloved BoA'

SM Classics TOWN Orchestra has revealed a touching music video for BoA's "Tree".



The documentary-style MV features footage of BoA's debut through her 20-year career as a singer. The orchestra's cover of the song "Tree" from her 2003 album 'Atlantis Princess' is the final track for BoA's special 20th anniversary album 'Our Beloved BoA'.



Bolbbalgan4 previously covered BoA's "Atlantis Princess", EXO Baekhyun covered "Garden in the Air", Gallant took on her song "Only One", and Red Velvet did their own rendition of "Milky Way".



Take a look at SM Classics TOWN Orchestra's "Tree" MV above, and listen to BoA's original below.



