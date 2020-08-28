Lunarsolar reveal stunning 'Oh Ya Ya Ya' debut MV teaser

Lunarsolar have dropped their debut music video teaser for "Oh Ya Ya Ya"!



In the MV teaser, the girl group members make their entrance into stunning backdrops. "Oh Ya Ya Ya" is the title song of Lunarsolar's first single album 'Solar: flare', which drops on September 2 KST, and they're taking on a playful, spunky concept as well as a more graceful theme in white.



Watch Lunarsolar's "Oh Ya Ya Ya" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.