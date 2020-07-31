6

3

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Baekhyun reveals live cover video of BoA's 'Garden in the Air'

AKP STAFF

EXO's Baekhyun has revealed a live cover video for BoA's "Garden in the Air".

Baekhyun's remake of BoA's track "Garden in the Air" from her 2005 album 'Girls on Top' was released through SM Entertainment's 'SM Station'. The cover is the first release from a project dedicated to BoA's 20th anniversary project 'Our Beloved BoA'.

Watch Baekhyun's live video above and BoA's original below! 

  1. BoA
  2. EXO
  3. Baekhyun
  4. GARDEN IN THE AIR
1 489 Share 67% Upvoted

0

HJiJiHye17 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Angelic voice!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND