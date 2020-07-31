EXO's Baekhyun reveals live cover video of BoA's 'Garden in the Air'

EXO's Baekhyun has revealed a live cover video for BoA's "Garden in the Air".



Baekhyun's remake of BoA's track "Garden in the Air" from her 2005 album 'Girls on Top' was released through SM Entertainment's 'SM Station'. The cover is the first release from a project dedicated to BoA's 20th anniversary project 'Our Beloved BoA'.



Watch Baekhyun's live video above and BoA's original below!



